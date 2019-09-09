WEBBERS FALLS — A teacher came to get Mrs. Menie when they found a kindergartner crying in the cafeteria about a half hour before classes began.
It was his first day in a new school, and it was Lori Menie's first day to teach in the new school. Monday was the first day of classes for Webbers Falls Public Schools.
"It was sad," Menie said. "When you come in and it was all slick and slippery, it was sad."
Menie said she cried when she saw her classroom as just a shell during the summer. It had been mucked out and gutted. Before that, though, she had to see what could be saved. She was able to save some books and supplies on the high shelves along a row of cupboards. Some of which were part of a set, she said, and the other halves of those sets were on the lower shelves that had been under water.
By Monday morning, her classroom was nearly complete. A few odds and ends remained.
"I don't have a board to write on, but we'll make do," Menie said. "I'll write on the tables."
She said she would lay paper across her tables before writing on them.
The school had 290 students at the end of last school year. This year, as of Monday, 306 students were pre-enrolled, said Lisa Ward, high school principal. Parents were still enrolling children Monday morning.
Some renovation work will continue around the campus, but Ward said the main school building was ready for learning. The school day will start at 8:20 a.m. weekdays this year. In previous years, it started at 8:45 a.m.; Ward said the earlier start time should make up for lost days of instruction.
School officials twice delayed the school's first day. They first pushed the start date back to Sept. 3. As that deadline approached, school officials pushed it back a little further, till Monday. From early June and up to Monday, school officials essentially had three months to build a school.
About 80% of the town was affected by the May flood. Flood water — between 6 inches and 2 feet — got into homes, the police station, the schools, businesses and the First Baptist Church.
The Arkansas River at Muskogee, upstream from Webbers Falls, flooded to about 45 feet from May 24 to May 31 before water began to significantly recede. The flood stage there is 28 feet. The river was at roughly 46 feet for three days, May 25-27.
Metal rusted. Textbooks, wooden floors and doors that got soaked were thrown out. Heating and air units had to be replaced and the school kitchen rebuilt.
"Oh my God, it's completely changed!" a middle-school student said, walking in for his first day.
School officials and volunteers have made trips to Krebs, Haileyville, Muskogee and Tulsa to pick up donated supplies. Teachers from Broken Arrow to Weatherford — across the state in western Oklahoma — boxed up what they could for Webbers Falls teachers.