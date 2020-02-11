Construction crews began patching and replacing highway shoulders on Interstate 44 in west Tulsa after large potholes formed over the weekend, causing damage to some vehicles.
Authorities shut down the outside, eastbound lane of I-44, just east of 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa, around 5 a.m. Monday. The outside lane, a temporary lane that utilized the road’s shoulder, was shut down due to two large potholes in the road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers state in a news release that the potholes “disabled several vehicles.”
Officials suspect an early-morning Sunday rain affected those portions of the road, and that likely contributed to the pothole formations, ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.
During the weekend, construction crews shifted the lanes as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project and opened an additional lane that utilized part of the road’s shoulder. Along that shoulder is where the potholes formed.
Contractors began heavy patching and replacement work Monday where the potholes occurred. Mitchell said they are also inspecting the westbound lanes as a preventative measure. A westbound lane in the area was shut down for that shoulder work. Lanes in both directions are narrowed until further notice.
“This is the oldest remaining section of interstate left on our system,” Mitchell said. “This underscores the need for these projects.”
The interstate highway system was established in 1956, and those bridges were built in 1952.
Road crews began a bridge replacement project in that area at the start of February. The $11 million project will replace two bridges over 33rd West Avenue, with a tentative completion date of spring 2021. The bridge replacement project is part of a larger plan in what is being billed as a major makeover in that corridor.
Plans call for the widening of both I-44 and U.S. 75 near and at the interchange of the two highways, a complete redesign of the interchange, the bridge replacements and widenings at Union Avenue and 33rd West Avenue.
The makeover to the corridor will come in phases and is expected to take the better part of a decade to complete.
