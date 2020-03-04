OKLAHOMA CITY — Pressure is mounting on Gov. Kevin Stitt to set an election date for state voters to consider Medicaid expansion.
Supporters turned in more than 313,000 signatures to get State Question 802 on the ballot, well over the 178,000 needed for a proposed constitutional amendment.
The proposal withstood a legal challenge.
On Wednesday, Together Oklahoma representatives turned in a petition to Stitt’s office seeking an election date for the Medicaid expansion question. The petition had nearly 1,000 signatures, said Angela Monson, Oklahoma City chapter leader for Together Oklahoma.
The action comes after a proposal to fund Stitt’s SoonerCare 2.0 stalled in the Legislature. The governor has proposed a block grant program for an expansion with work requirements and premiums. However, an agreement on how to fund it has not been determined.
“Again, I am not going to say he is stalling,” Monson said. “He certainly is taking his time.”
The petition says that with nearly a decade of inaction on Medicaid expansion, elected officials have played games with the lives of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
“This has left hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans from getting the health care they need,” the petition says.
Signers of the petition called on Stitt to “respect the will of Oklahoma voters by setting an election date for SQ 802.”
Monson said a constitutional change assures that residents have continual coverage, while Stitt’s plan could be changed by a future Legislature or governor.
“The governor is actively working with his team to look at all the scheduling options laid out through the statutory guidelines,” said Baylee Lakey, Stitt’s communications director. “We do not have a set date at this time.”
The law requires that an election for a state question be held no fewer than 70 days from the date the election is called.
Aug. 24 is the deadline to get a state question on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. June 15 is the deadline for the Aug. 25 primary runoff ballot. April 20 is the deadline for the June 30 primary ballot.
Stitt can also set a special election.
“We don’t have a preference,” said Amber England, a spokeswoman for Yes on 802. “We want to have an election date ... so we can go tell voters why it is important to vote on this issue.”
Setting an election date would signal his respect for the will of the voters, England said.
“We went through every step of the process,” England said. “We checked all the boxes. We are just waiting on him.”
Meanwhile, supporters of SQ 802 commissioned a poll that found 67% supported expanding Oklahoma’s Medicaid program to people whose annual incomes are less than $17,000 if they are single and $23,000 for a family of two.
Some 71% polled said they would not trust politicians to create a better way to expand Medicaid than a plan that was placed on the ballot by the people.