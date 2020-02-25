Oral arguments in a case that could reshape tribal justice in eastern Oklahoma are set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on April 21.
The case, McGirt v. Oklahoma, argues under the Indian Major Crimes Act the state does not have the authority to prosecute convicted child rapist Jimcy McGirt. He claims because the crime allegedly occurred on the Muscogee (Creek) reservation, he must be tried in federal court.
While the Sharp v. Murphy case focuses on whether the 1866 territorial boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation constitute an “Indian Reservation,” the McGirt case focuses on the jurisdiction of the state and federal law over enrolled members who commit crimes within historical tribal boundaries.
McGirt has moved to the forefront in the long-running dispute with state prosecutors and the state’s tribal nations. Last year, the court failed to settle the case of Patrick Murphy, a convicted murderer now on death row.
McGirt was convicted by a Wagoner County jury more than 20 years ago of first-degree rape, lewd molestation and forcible sodomy and sentenced to 500 years for each of the rape and molestation counts and life without parole for the forcible sodomy charge,
Like Murphy, McGirt is arguing that as an enrolled member of the federally recognized Seminole and Muscogee (Creek) nations, the state cannot prosecute him for his crimes.
The Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole nations cover over 4,000 square miles of land, meaning the outcome of the Murphy and McGirt cases will determine the outcome of state authority on tribal lands and any future criminal prosecutions.
On Feb. 11, 2020, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry as well as multiple tribal nations filed “friend of the court” briefs in the McGirt case.
Gaylord News reporter KaraLee Langford contributed to this report.