OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday struck a proposed state question on redistricting from the ballot.
State Question 804, which sought to create an independent redistricting commission, drew two legal challenges.
The Supreme Court ruled against a challenge alleging the proposed state question violated the state constitution's single-subject rule.
But the court did find that the gist, or the language describing the measure at the top of the initiative petition signature page, failed “to alert potential signatories about the true nature of the proposed constitutional amendment. The gist is not subject to amendment by this Court, and as a result, the only remedy is to strike the petition from the ballot.”
Supporters said the state question was designed to reduce gerrymandering. They would have needed 177,958 petition signatures to get the measure on a statewide ballot.