OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a proposed state question to change how the state draws legislative and congressional boundaries.
Supporters of State Question 804 said they will rewrite it and refile it, adding that they can still make the 2020 ballot.
State Question 804 sought to create an independent redistricting commission and remove the Legislature from the process. It garnered two legal challenges.
The Supreme Court ruled against a challenge alleging that it violated the single-subject rule, saying the state question’s provisions “are germane to one general subject of redistricting.”
But the court did find that the gist, or description at the top of the signature page, failed “to alert potential signatories about the true nature of the proposed constitutional amendment. The gist is not subject to amendment by this Court, and as a result, the only remedy is to strike the petition from the ballot.”
The court ruled that the gist did not adequately reflect that the intent was to prevent partisan gerrymandering.
The court found fault with the gist for not describing the selection process for the commission and its composition.
“Without any mention of the selection process and composition of the Commission in the gist, a potential signatory is not informed of the intentional nonpartisan balancing of the Commission,” the court ruled. “Although the selection process need not be detailed, a simple statement concerning the selection and composition of the commission is critical here to inform a potential signatory of the true nature of the petition.”
In addition, the gist did not provide enough information about the qualifications of the commissioners and omits a key limitation in consideration of redistricting plans, the ruling says.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he was pleased with the ruling.
“As I have said before, the Senate will handle this job in a professional and thorough manner,” Treat said. “The Senate will announce more details soon about our redistricting process.”
The Senate hired Keith Beall, a former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb staffer and campaign manager, as its redistricting director at a salary of $105,000. Beall recently served as Lamb’s campaign manager in a failed bid to secure the Republican nomination for governor.
“This proposal has been misleading and overly complicated from day one, and we are pleased the court recognized that by striking it down,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The proposal is a solution in search of a problem given that courts have never found impermissible gerrymandering to have occurred in Oklahoma. We are continuing to move forward with the House’s proven redistricting process that involves the entire state, strictly adheres to the law and won bipartisan praise when last used a decade ago.”
The Legislature is required to redraw districts following the 2020 census.
The petition was filed by People Not Politicians.
“We appreciate the Court recognizing what we knew to be true all along — that our petition is constitutional,” said Andy Moore, People Not Politicians executive director. “While this ruling changes nothing about our movement, we will follow the Court’s helpful guidance in rewriting the gist and we will refile our petition immediately. Oklahoma voters deserve the chance to vote on this measure and end partisan gerrymandering once and for all.”
