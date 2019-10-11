Homicide detectives arrested a suspect alleged to be involved in an altercation outside an east Tulsa nightclub that led to a man's death.
Detectives arrested Christopher Carter, 23, on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Thomas Hurley, 34, was punched once on Oct. 6 outside of the Rodeo nightclub, 9379 E. 46th St., and fell to the ground. Hurley's head hit the pavement when he fell, according to a previous story. He later died from that injury.
Hurley’s death was the 49th homicide Tulsa police have investigated this year.
Carter is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled Oct. 18 to appear in court, according to jail records.