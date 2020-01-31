A man police say stole an Amazon truck full of packages earlier this week was arrested Thursday.
Jason Alan Kravis, 39, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of auto theft and possession of stolen property after an east-side patrol officer followed Kravis’ vehicle to a storage facility, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Kravis had a storage unit at the facility, near 5500 South Mingo Road, and through a search warrant, officers found merchandise thought to have been in the truck when it was stolen.
Further investigation led officers to a shed in the 8100 block of East 15th Street containing nearly 60 Amazon-labeled empty packages, along with books “and other intellectual type materials they had no use for in the shed,” police said in the release.
Officers think Kravis and an accomplice discarded the packaging in the shed and then sold or distributed the higher-value merchandise to co-conspirators.
A female passenger in Kravis’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop was not linked to the theft but was arrested for public intoxication, the release states.
Officers recovered the delivery vehicle a couple of blocks from the shed Tuesday.
With the shipping labels removed from the stolen merchandise recovered in the storage unit, it is impossible to link it to purchasers, police said.
Police encourage customers who think their items might have been stolen to contact Amazon.
Kravis remained in the jail Friday in lieu of nearly $5,000 bond, according to online jail records, and the investigation continues as officers search for at least one other person they think was involved.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455