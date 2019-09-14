Authorities arrested a man who is charged in a Tulsa homicide in Clearwater, Florida.
Pinellas County, Florida Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Deiondre Grundy, 22, on Friday on an outstanding first-degree murder charge in Tulsa County, according to jail records and a Tulsa police sergeant.
Grundy and Reginald Lewis IV, 21, are both charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection to the fatal shooting of Adrian Thornton on Aug. 6.
Thornton was found shot to death about 1:20 a.m. that day in a crashed car near the entrance of Towne Square Apartments, 1605 E. Young St., according to court records. Prosecutors allege Grundy and Lewis approached Thornton while he was sitting in his parked car inside the complex and that Lewis started having some sort of altercation with Thornton, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One of suspects attempted to pull off a gold chain from Thornton's neck. Thornton was then shot during the altercation and crashed into a tree near the apartment complex's entrance. He later died from a gunshot wound to his torso.
Grundy is being held in the Florida jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Lewis, who was arrested in mid-August, is in Tulsa County jail. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Lewis is scheduled Sept. 25 for a preliminary hearing.