A man who is accused of shooting and critically wounding a toddler was arrested Friday.
Javontay Jones, 27, was arrested about 18 hours after he is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle — striking a 1-year-old child in the head, Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
The child’s mother rushed the infant from The Meadows apartments parking lot to a nearby Urgent Care facility about 4:25 p.m. Thursday, and the baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Watkins said Friday morning that the child had survived the night. A probable cause affidavit says the child was on life support.
The child’s mother told detectives that she and Jones, the father of one of her children, had gotten into an argument earlier in the day. They encountered each other again later in the day at The Meadows apartments, in the 2800 block of South 116th East Avenue, according to the affidavit.
“She said Javontay just walked up and she asked him to not shoot her since her child was in the car,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.
The woman told police that she attempted to drive away during the verbal confrontation. Jones then began shooting into the vehicle, which was occupied by the mother, a man and the child, she said. The 1-year-old was struck in the head by the gunfire.
Police located Jones on Friday and arrested him. He reportedly confirmed to detectives that he and the child’s mother had argued earlier that day and had then gone their separate ways.
Jones told detectives that during the encounter with the child’s mother at The Meadows, someone said, “She has a gun,” according to the affidavit. He told police that he ducked and heard several shots but didn’t see who fired the shots.
Jones denied the allegation that he shot at the vehicle.
He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on three complaints of shooting with intent to kill and one complaint of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
His bail is set at $454,000, according to online jail records.
