A man police say stole an Amazon truck full of packages earlier this week was arrested Thursday.
Jason Alan Kravis, 39, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of auto theft and possession of stolen property after an east-side patrol officer followed Kravis' vehicle to a storage facility and conducted a traffic stop, according to a Tulsa Police news release.
Kravis had a storage unit at the facility, near 5500 South Mingo Road, and through a search warrant, officers found merchandise thought to have been in the truck when it was stolen.
Further investigation led officers to an abandoned house in the 8100 block of East 15th Street and a shed on the property containing nearly 60 Amazon-labeled packages.
Officers think Kravis and an unknown accomplice used the shed to discard the packaging and then sold or distributed the merchandise to co-conspirators.
A female passenger in Kravis' vehicle at the time of the traffic stop was not linked to the theft but was arrested for public intoxication, the release states.
Some of the stolen truck's merchandise was recovered from the storage unit, but with the shipping labels removed it is impossible to link it to purchases, the release states.
Officers recovered the delivery vehicle a couple of blocks from the shed Tuesday.
Police encourage customers who think their items might have been stolen to contact Amazon.
Kravis remained in the jail Friday on nearly $5,000 bond, according to online jail records, and the investigation continues as officers search for at least one other person they think was involved in the theft of the delivery truck.