An attempt to force privately owned tag agencies to stop their lobbying activities has been dropped, state officials said this week.
The issue is significant because the proposed ban on tag agency lobbying would extend executive orders signed earlier this year by Gov. Kevin Stitt to state government contractors — specifically, in this case, tag agents. It is not clear whether such a ban could include other state contractors or even state employees.
Privately, some have questioned whether such a ban would survive a legal challenge.
For now, tag agencies employing lobbyist Clayton Taylor may continue to do so for at least another year "so that the tag agencies can place all their focus and attention toward the implementation deadlines for Real ID in 2020,” according to Stitt spokeswoman Donelle Harder.
Stitt's two executive orders prohibit components of state government from hiring lobbyists without prior administration approval through Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe. The orders acknowledge that lobbyists can and do perform an important role in policy making.
Tax Commissioner Clark Jolley said this week his agency initially believed it would not be affected by the executive orders because it does not lobby, but that "someone" raised the issue of tag agencies.
"We didn't know the answer so we asked the governor's office," Jolley said. "The general council (Mark Burget) said yes, it applies."
In an August 21 letter, the tax commission told agents that "The Governor’s General Counsel has directed us to notify all contractors working on behalf of us as a state agency that, effective immediately, no motor vehicle agent may enter into any new, or renew any existing, contract or any other agreement with a Lobbyist for the purpose of Lobbying without first securing the express, written approval of the Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration."
It also told agents to provide information on lobbying expenditures for the past five years.
Then, on Dec. 5, a letter from the commission threatened agents with "immediate termination" of their state contracts if they were found to be paying lobbyists, even indirectly through dues or membership in trade associations, as is common practice.
Only a few days later, though, word began filtering out that the order was being withdrawn or at least held in abeyance.
"We received an email (Monday) telling us that Clayton Taylor could continue for the next year," said Jolley.
It's not clear where the idea of restricting the agents' lobbying originated, with the governor's office and the tax commission each pointing at the other.
Stitt does include an operational makeover of the tag agency system in his agenda; Ostrowe, a former Burger King executive, was brought into the administration to digitize and streamline state government systems.
Meanwhile, lawmakers and others have been struggling for years to figure out how to deal with a tag agency system many believe is outdated. There are currently about 275 agencies whose primary duties involve licensing and registration of motor vehicles and reissuing driver's licenses. In return, the agencies receive a portion of the fees collected.
Like many businesses, tag agencies have experienced a decline in revenue because of the internet. The number of agencies is steadily dwindling, mostly through attrition or termination for malfeasance, but some have suggested phasing them out altogether.
Because the Department of Public Safety has relatively few locations for renewing driver's licenses, though, tag agencies are considered important to implementing the state's Real ID system, which is expected to become operational in the spring.