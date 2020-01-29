OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Mark McBride has filed a bill that would designate shelter animals as the state’s official pet.
He hopes House Bill 3971 will encourage people to adopt rescue animals.
McBride, R-Moore, adopted Cali from the Moore Animal Shelter a few years ago.
“I went there to a deal to promote adopting animals and ended up taking a dog home with me,” McBride said. “She has been the absolutely best dog I have ever had. I may call her a worthless animal, but I don’t think that.”
Cali is a 80-pound Catahoula who already had a litter of puppies, he said.
Cali is the first dog he has allowed inside the house.
McBride said he was raised to believe dogs should stay outside or in the garage, but within 30 days of arriving at his home, Cali had a bed in front of the television.
“The dog is happy to see you every time you walk in the door,” McBride said. “When you get up in the morning, it is tails wagging. No matter how bad your day has been, that animal is happy to see you.”
Cynthia Armstrong, senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said she believes the measure will help boost adoptions.
“I think it raises the profile of the shelter animal and the opportunity to adopt many deserving pets in Oklahoma shelters,” Armstrong said. “I really applaud him for doing that. It is a great gesture.”
Jean Letcher is manager of Tulsa Animal Welfare, which runs the city animal shelter.
The 16,000-square-foot facility takes in about 10,000 animals a year. It is not a no-kill shelter.
“Any positive public relations about the value of rescue animals, whether it is at your city animal shelter or with one of the many nonprofit rescue groups is great news,” Letcher said.
McBride said he thinks the measure will pass.
He said most of the measures he sponsors are fairly serious, but he felt this was necessary in light of the number of animals that are not adopted and are euthanized.
“It is nice to come home to somebody that is happy to see you, even though your wife isn’t,” McBride said. “I’m joking. My wife loves me.”
