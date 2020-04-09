The first bison calf of the year was born at Tallgrass Prairie Preserve this week, marking a joyous start to spring in an otherwise difficult time.
Harvey Payne, a longtime lover and director emeritus of the Preserve north of Pawhuska, said he stumbled upon the quiet scene early one morning while looking for prairie chickens in the back reaches of the land.
A bison cow had two other cows with her, and the calf was still wet from birth.
“You could tell by the way he acted he was a little bull calf,” Payne said. “She licked him off a bit and kind of nudged him up, and he started frolicking around.”
“He thought he was tough,” he said, chuckling. “He thought he was really something.”
The calf is the first of the protected herd’s 500 to 600 expected to be born this spring. The birthing season usually begins in mid-March, with its peak in April, Payne said, and it should last through May.
Payne was at a distance from the animals in his car, as all grassland visitors should be, when he shot a couple pictures of the birth. After a few minutes, he said, the cow and calf wandered over the hill.
“I knew not to bother them,” Payne said. “They’re very hearty. They have been doing this for thousands of years, and they have not been doing it with human help.“
It was a scene that would tug on the strings of any nature-lover’s heart, and Payne said the Preserve is full of scenes just like that.
At 39,650 acres, the largest protected remnant of tallgrass prairie left on earth can serve as a perfect place for families to escape their new normal while still adhering to social-distancing.
All facilities at the Preserve, such as the visitor’s center and restrooms, are closed, but the scenic 15-mile bison loop and two hiking trails remain open.
“It’s one of those landscapes that, to the casual observer, you don’t see much,” Payne said. “But the more you delve into it, the more you learn.”
The Preserve hosts more than 750 plant species, 250 bird species, and countless insects, amphibians, reptiles and mammals, Payne said. The thousands of bison tend to be the main attraction, and the wildflowers can bring a special pop of color, too, but “the migratory birds coming through here are pretty amazing,” he said.
One of Payne’s favorite species, the American golden-plover, has an annual migratory route about 20,000 miles long. They winter in the southern tip of South America and breed in the Arctic, and the Tallgrass Prairie is one of the places they stop along the way to refuel. They can fly 50 miles an hour for up to 50 hours without stopping, Payne said.
They feed on the leftovers of the Preserve’s controlled burns, he said, which are used to model the original ecosystem.
Life as the plains knew it died more than 150 years ago as most of the bison did, Payne said. Their natural predators, wolves, never returned, but the Nature Conservancy in Oklahoma has proven successful at restoring the land’s complex life.
“The fact that we even have bison now is incredible,” Payne said. “We’ve restarted something that we lost.”
Every fall, the bison are rounded up for inoculations and a portion that approximates the number of calves born in the year is hauled off of the land, Payne said. Besides that human interaction, they roam freely.
“We don’t have any animals that are tough enough to take on bison,” Payne said. “I’ve watched coyotes go through a herd of bison scattered out on the prairie. It’s like they’re running the gauntlet.”
And for good reason, Payne said. A bison cow is extremely protective of her calf — “They mean business,” he said.
It is of the utmost importance that visitors stay in their cars while on the bison loop, said Katie Hawk, a Nature Conservancy spokeswoman.
“Rule No.1 is stay in your car, rule No. 2 is stay in your car and rule No. 3 is stay in your car,” Hawk emphasized.
She knows how delightful the little “cinnamon bundles of joy bouncing around on the prairie” can be, but grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds, she said.
“And they can run very fast,” Hawk added.
Because of the facility closures, a successful trip to the Preserve in coronavirus times requires food and water, bathroom breaks before arrival, and a solid pair of binoculars, Hawk said.
“View from afar, stay in your car,” is the Preserve’s catchy way of getting the message across, she added.
Harvey, a nature photographer of many years, said he’d also recommend bringing a camera, with a zoom lens if you have one, and insect repellent if you plan to hit the hiking trails.
And you probably won’t want to sleep in, either.
“Be there at the first light of the day,” he said. “That’s when the birds will be singing like crazy. That’s when the wildlife is more easily observed; that’s when the bison are going to be more active.”
Most people come during the middle of the day, when the wildlife is scant, the light is flat, and it’s admittedly “a little boring,” Payne said. But the first light, and if you can’t make it then, the last light, are “magical,” he said.
“The celestial events, like the moonrise or the full moon on the prairie are just mesmerizing,” he said,
For him and many other visitors, it never gets old.
“I don’t care how many times you go...it’s different every time,” he said. “Pay attention. Pull into those pullouts we have, shut your engine off…and just let nature surround you.
“This time of year, you have a good chance to hear turkeys gobbling; you have a good chance to hear coyotes howling. You have a good chance to hear all kinds of birds, both natives that live here year-round and neotropical migrants, and there’s no telling what you’ll see.”