The Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office has ruled signature collection may begin Wednesday for an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana that may do more to confuse the issue than advance it.
Designated State Question 808, the petition was filed in December by Paul Tay, a perennial Tulsa political candidate and gadfly currently serving nine months in the Tulsa County jail for outraging public decency. It is unclear if any preparations for circulating the petition have been made.
Its existence, though, may complicate matters for the well-funded campaign to get SQ 807 on the ballot. That measure also seeks to legalize recreational marijuana, but the Secretary of State's Office has not OK'd it for signature-gathering.