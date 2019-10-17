A teenage boy was wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting on a north Tulsa street, Tulsa police reported Thursday.
Officers about 11:30 a.m. were called to the 4600 block of North Main Street to investigate a shooting incident, according to a news release. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 15-year-old, had been shot by occupants of a blue Chevrolet Impala as he walked along the street. Police indicated that the suspects and victim were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
Police reported that the suspects fired at least seven shots at the scene before fleeing the area. The unidentified teen sustained gunshot wounds to the hand and buttocks before he was transported to St John Hospital for treatment. The injuries, police said, were not considered life threatening. A detailed description of the suspects was not made available.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.