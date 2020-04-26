The 2020 general election isn’t until Nov. 3, but a lot of the decisions will be made long before then.
In fact, 50 legislative seats — 42 in the House and eight in the Senate — have already been determined, either because only one candidate filed or because a potential opponent withdrew or was successfully challenged on eligibility grounds.
Next up are the June 30 primaries. Although not as momentous as the 2016 and 2018 primaries, this year’s will include some significant votes, including Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senate and State Question 802, which seeks to incorporate expanded Medicaid into the state Constitution.
In the broad scheme of things, however, the most activity will be in the Legislature. Twenty-six seats will be determined in primaries or runoffs, with most of those involving only Republicans.
There are also several interesting primaries leading to important matchups in November. Among those is Senate District 35 in Tulsa, which has three Republicans and three Democrats vying for an open seat in a competitive district.
So here are 10 legislative primaries to watch:
1. SD 35 (Republican) — Two lawyers and a retired judge are trying to keep this district in the Republican column. The candidates are Kyden Creekpaum, 38; Cheryl Baber, 55; and retired District Judge Linda Morrissey, 67.
Morrissey recently retired after almost 25 years on the bench. As an attorney, she represented oil and gas clients, worked for Resolution Trust Corporation and was a staff attorney for the Court of Criminal Appeals.
Creekpaum is a Tulsa native who spent a good deal of his late 20s and early 30s practicing law and teaching in Paris. He’s also an accomplished pianist and composer and is now associated with the Frederic Dorwart law firm in Tulsa.
Baber has been active in Republican Party affairs for many years and formerly served as an assistant U.S. attorney as well as a law clerk in the federal courts. She was an unsuccessful candidate for the state House of Representatives in 2018.
2. SD 35 (Democrat) — Almost more of a 1A, the Democratic primary pits educator Jo Anna Dossett, 39; agriculture research project manager Carly Hodtvedt, 36; and nurse anesthetist Stan Young, 61.
Young is a Navy veteran and recently retired as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse-Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He’s been active in Democratic Party activities, especially those related to veterans and health care.
Hotvedt, a Cherokee citizen, was formerly an assistant attorney general and manager with the (Muscogee) Creek Nation. She is now Director of Tribal Enterprise for the University of Arkansas Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative. Hotvedt was an unsuccessful candidate for the state House of Representatives in 2018.
Dossett has spent 15 years teaching English learners. An Owasso native, she spent two years in the Peace Corps. Her brother is state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
No. 3. SD 37 (Republican) — Anesthesiologist Chris Emerson and paving contractor Cody Rogers are competing for the right to go after Democratic incumbent Allison Ikley-Freeman in November
Ikley-Freeman’s victory in a 2017 special election was one of the biggest upsets in memory but defending it won’t be easy.
Rogers, 32, owns ASCI Construction, which primarily is involved in asphalt and concrete paving. He previously worked in oil and gas and touts his business experience.
Emerson, 52, is affiliated with Associated Anesthesiologists. He is a father of nine and says health, the economy, education and opposing abortion rights would be his priorities.
No. 4. HD 69 (Republican) — Two years ago Sheila Dills knocked out incumbent Chuck Strohm in this primary. This time around, Strohm’s wife, Angela Strohm, is trying to beat Dills. The winner will have no general election opponent.
Now, as it was in 2018, the major issue is likely to be public schools. The district includes large swaths of the Jenks and Bixby districts, and Dills won two years ago largely because patrons were dissatisfied with Chuck Strohm’s positions on education issues.
In her single term, Dills carried legislation requiring more oversight and control of virtual charter schools. Chuck Strohm got a campaign boost from school voucher supporters, and Angela Strohm supports what are generally called school choice measures.
Angela Strohm, 48, has taught in public and private schools and, with her husband, owns an engineering and manufacturing business. In addition to education, Strohm is passionate about curbing abortion rights.
A championship golfer in her youth, Dills, 52, has worked as a Realtor and interior designer and more recently started a nonprofit to help at-risk youths.
No. 5. HD 72 (Democrat) — The only Democratic primary on the list is a rematch of 2016, when Monroe Nichols defeated former city councilor Maria Barnes by 81 votes out of nearly 1,800 cast. No general election.
No. 6. HD 79 (Republican) — Three Republicans are trying to win back a historically Republican district from Democrat Melissa Provenzano. Lineup includes 85-year-old Margie Alfonso, energy consultant Maria Mercedes Seidler and Marine Corps veteran Clay Iams.
No. 7. HD 12 (Republican) — Incumbent Rep. Kevin McDugle fended off Justin Dine’s challenge to McDugle’s eligibility, now he has to fend Dine off at the ballot box. McDugle won his 2018 primary by just five votes and has been targeted by some of the more conservative elements of the party. No general election opponent.
No. 8. HD 14 (Republican) — Former lawmaker George Faught is trying to win back this Muskogee County seat from Rep. Chris Sneed, who upset the five-term representative in 2018. The winner has no general election opponent.
No. 9. HD 30 (Republican) — Incumbent Mark Lawson is challenged by former state trooper Jake Rowland of Bixby and self-proclaimed “working Josephine” Kate Stromlund.
No. 10. SD 1 (Republican) — Prominent Ottawa County farmer James Fuser goes after incumbent Michael Bergstrom. No general election opponent.
