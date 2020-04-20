"Health care heroes," first responders and city sanitation workers can have free lunch at select north Tulsa, black-owned businesses this week thanks to the Terrence Crutcher Foundation.
"The Terence Crutcher Foundation is thankful beyond words for the selflessness of our frontline heroes and is committed as an organization to joining alongside our fellow Tulsans in showing our gratitude and support for them in this difficult time," a news release states.
The foundation partnered with Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and the George Kaiser Family Foundation to provide for the lunches at different restaurants Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The foundation will provide free lunches for up to 100 workers a day at the following locations:
- Tuesday: Wanda J’s, 111 N. Greenwood Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday: Retro Grill & Bar, 800 N. Peoria Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.
- Thursday: Mack's Wings, 783 E. Pine St., beginning at noon.
Health care workers, first responders and city sanitation workers need only present their work ID badges when ordering or upon pickup.
"We are all in this together, and we will get through this together," the release states.