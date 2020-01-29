OKLHAOMA CITY — Terri White is resigning as head of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, it was announced Tuesday.
Her last day is Saturday.
She led the agency for 13 years. She joined the agency in 2001, holding various roles before being named commissioner in 2007.
White is the longest-serving current commissioner of mental health in the nation.
She also served as Oklahoma secretary of health from 2009 to 2011 under former Gov. Brad Henry.
The Edmond native holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in social work, both from the University of Oklahoma.
Carrie Slatton-Hodges, the agency’s deputy commissioner for treatment and recovery services, will serve as interim commissioner.
Under legislation passed last session, Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint White’s replacement.
“We appreciate the leadership Terri White has provided in addressing and promoting mental health across Oklahoma and wish her the best as she enters this new chapter,” Stitt said.
“I have requested for Carrie to immediately step in as the interim commissioner to ensure consistency and stability in delivering the vital mission of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.”
