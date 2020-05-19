The Tesla in Tulsa movement continues to exert itself as work began Tuesday to paint the electric car company's logos on the chest and belt buckle of the iconic Golden Driller at Expo Square.

Paint was also being applied to the statue's face.

Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, declined to say who was behind the effort but added that the fairgrounds is happy to play its part in encouraging the company to build its new factory here.

“In a time when there is an absence of good news, this is good news, and this is a way to show that good news,” Andrus said.

The Associated Press reported last week that Tulsa and Austin are finalists for Tesla’s new “Cybertruck Gigafactory,” which will build electric pickups and Model Y small SUVs. City officials have not confirmed the report.

