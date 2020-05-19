The Tesla in Tulsa movement continues to exert itself as work began Tuesday to paint the electric car company's logos on the chest and belt buckle of the iconic Golden Driller at Expo Square.
Paint was also being applied to the statue's face.
Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, declined to say who was behind the effort but added that the fairgrounds is happy to play its part in encouraging the company to build its new factory here.
“In a time when there is an absence of good news, this is good news, and this is a way to show that good news,” Andrus said.
The Associated Press reported last week that Tulsa and Austin are finalists for Tesla’s new “Cybertruck Gigafactory,” which will build electric pickups and Model Y small SUVs. City officials have not confirmed the report.
Who is Elon Musk?
Elon Musk (right), now 48, is pictured in 2000 with PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel. Musk was founder of the online financial services/payments company. In 2002, PayPal was acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion in stock. Musk had been fired from the PayPal board in a strategy dispute but made a reported $250 million from the deal.
PAUL SAKUMA/AP file
What else does Elon Musk own?
Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with a missions-to-Mars goal. He's pictured in 2019 with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at a news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 Demo-1 launch at the Kennedy Space Center.
John Raoux/AP
What is Elon Musk 's connection to Tesla?
Musk's 2004 investment made him a co-founder of Tesla Motors, a technology company and automaker. In 2012, the first Tesla Model S electric cars were produced and tied the highest score ever recorded in Consumer Reports magazine's automotive testing.
Paul Sakuma/AP
What does Tesla do?
The name was shortened from Tesla Motors in 2017, reflecting the company's production of more than all-electric vehicles. Tesla also makes rechargable stationary batteries for home energy storage. Tesla's self-driving feature, Autopilot, has resulted in at least one lawsuit prompted by a fatal accident.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP file
What about that popular flame thrower?
Tesla is not connected to The Boring Company, which Musk founded in 2016. It's connected to a commuter-relief tunnel project in Los Angeles and the production of a flame thrower. Tulsan Micky Payne ordered one and showed it off in 2018.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Why is Tesla talking about coming to Tulsa?
Officials have said they want a
Cybertruck Gigafactory — to be even larger than its California plant that employs 10,000 — in the center of the country and closer to East Coast markets. Austin, Texas, is the other named finalist with Tulsa. Companies often play finalists against each other to get the best package of tax breaks and other incentives.
Ringo Chiu/AP photo
Where does Tesla have plants now?
Tesla's Fremont, California, factory makes vehicles and employs about 10,000. Plants in Nevada and Shanghai make lithium-ion batteries. In Buffalo, New York, the Tesla facility produces solar panel parts for a subsidiary. Another plant in the Netherlands assembles Tesla vehicles. A Berlin plant set to employ 4,000 should open next year.
Jeff Chiu/AP file
When have we heard about Elon Musk making news before?
Musk can be a controversial figure. Some have been critical of safety at Tesla facilities because of
investigative reporting stemming from rumors about Musk's distaste for the color yellow.
Most recently, Musk made headlines for disregarding California leaders during the pandemic by keeping the Tesla plant operating outside of shelter-in-place orders.
A tweet got Musk into hot water with the SEC after he walked back his statement about having "secured funding" to take Tesla private at $420 a share. Musk ended up
settling on the fraud charges, but two years later, another tweet may cost him. Tesla reportedly lost billions in market valuation after Musk tweeted its stock was "too high imo."
John Raoux/AP file
What's the deal with Elon Musk's baby's name?
Musk got involved in 2018 with Claire Elise Boucher, a Canadian recording artist who goes by Grimes. She is the mother of his sixth child.
Apparently even the baby's parents have different stories on the name, which may not even be legally allowed in California. She says it's pronounced "ex - EYE - A12," he says "ex- ASH - A12."
X Æ A-12 has various references,
Grimes said on social media. Musk told Joe Rogan she came up with the name while he added the A-12, for a kind of aircraft. Grimes tweeted the A also stands for Archangel, a favorite song.
Charles Sykes/Invision via AP
What does Musk do with his billions?
In 2012, Musk signed The Giving Pledge, in which some of the world’s richest individuals have agreed to give away the majority of their wealth. Most of his charitable giving has been through a private foundation, for which he provides the entirety of its funding. The Musk Foundation gave away more than $54 million from 2001 to the middle of 2017.
Stephan Savoia/AP file
Where does Musk live?
Musk has made a promise to “own no house,” listing five of his California properties himself for a combined $97.5 million. He listed two other Bel-Air homes in early May for a combined $39.5 million. Musk has said he intends to rent. Musk
told Joe Rogan: "I'm slightly sad about it actually, but I think possessions kind of weigh you down."
Richard Drew/AP file
Why are there no Tesla dealerships here?
A Model X Tesla is pictured at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colorado. Several states, including Oklahoma, bar automakers from direct sales to customers. The laws were developed to prevent car manufacturers from undercutting third-party dealers on pricing.
David Zalubowski/AP file