Oklahoma-level testing ability for COVID-19 is expected as early as next week, although immediate risks in Oklahoma from the commonly referred to coronavirus remain low.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials described surveillance of the disease as critical to preventing spread.
"In terms of testing, currently, we are still sending our specimens to the CDC for testing, but we are anticipating on being able to test here at our state public health lab, we're hoping, by next week," said Anthony Lee, Oklahoma State Department of Health director of acute disease service.
As of Thursday, two more individuals in Oklahoma were under investigation for possible COVID-19 infections. Those specimens were submitted to the CDC for testing.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Health officials noted that a person under investigation does not represent a case of what is described as "novel coronavirus."
Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Friday that all states should have testing capabilities by the end of next week. The rollout of testing kits "has not gone as smoothly" as health officials would have liked, she said.
"Our priority remains to get accurate diagnostic capacity and doing so quickly because we know public health surveillance is critical to our fight against this novel coronavirus," Messonnier said.
As of Friday, the U.S. had 62 confirmed cases. About 15 cases were confirmed domestically, and the remainder were cases attached to a cruise ship. The CDC also identified the first possible case of community spread in California.
It was the third identified case of person-to-person transmission in patients without travel history; however, the first two cases were in spouses of people with recent travel history.
"It's possible this could be the first instance of community spread, meaning the illness might have acquired through an unknown exposure in the community," Messonnier said. "It's also possible, however, that a thorough investigation may show that the patient had exposure through contact to a returned traveler who was infected."
That case was identified Feb. 23, and infection was confirmed three days later.
Gov. Kevin Stitt repeated a point shared by state and county health officials that state has emergency preparedness plans for public health crises. The plans are in a similar spirit of the natural disaster preparedness plans. The guidelines for responses remain dynamic.
"We don't want to create alarmism, but we want to be prepared," Stitt said.
Response plans include a broad spectrum of city, county, state and federal agencies.
The primary surveillance strategy used, as of Friday, was traveler monitoring. Travelers from impacted regions returning to Oklahoma will be monitored for potential infection.
The monitoring efforts are a collaboration among state, county and federal officials. Monitoring includes a patient sequestering themselves for at least two weeks, daily check-ins with health officials and regular self-checks.
The criteria for being considered a person under investigation are fluid. As of Friday, they included clinical expressions of fever, signs and symptoms of lower respiratory illness and travel history from the affected geographic regions. Those who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case may be placed under investigation, also.
The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
Officials are advising people to take steps to avoid infection with coronavirus or other respiratory infections like colds or the flu, including washing hands with soap and water and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
