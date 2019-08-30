DevionSmith.jpg.png

A Texas man was arrested Friday morning after he reportedly led Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit in a stolen ambulance. 

Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for OHP, said the ambulance was stolen from Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and troopers stopped it with spike strips on the Muskogee Turnpike about 2 miles outside Broken Arrow, which is about 30 miles away from where the theft occurred. 

Devion Smith, 29, was booked into Wagoner County jail about 10:20 a.m. on complaints of unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempts to elude officers, running a roadblock and speeding, according to an arrest and booking report. He is held there on $50,000 bond.  

