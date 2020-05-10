A Texas woman was killed early Sunday in a LeFlore County crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Lapitia Vance, 42, of Mesquite, Texas, was driving on Oklahoma 259 north of Big Cedar about 1:40 a.m. when her 2020 Mazda 6 ran off the left side of the road, striking a culvert and rolling an unknown number of times, according to the report.
Vance, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
The cause of the crash and her condition at the time remain under investigation, but troopers say the weather was clear and the road was dry.