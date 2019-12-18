One of Tulsa’s top fire chiefs was disciplined in November after a Tulsa hit-and-run investigation revealed a pattern of deception dating to an Arkansas DWI citation three months earlier, according to city records released Tuesday.
Nathan Morgans, 41, the Tulsa Fire Department’s administrative chief since May 2018, was demoted to the position of fire equipment operator, or driver, Nov. 26 during a disciplinary hearing, resulting in a nearly $40,000 annual reduction in pay.
Morgans was identified as the suspect in a mid-November crash in south Tulsa in which he rear-ended another vehicle at a stoplight and drove away.
Police attempted to contact Morgans at his residence and by phone, but he didn’t return contact until the next morning after he had called Fire Chief Ray Driskell and lied about what happened, the report states. The stories Morgans gave police and his superiors changed multiple times, and he was cited with leaving the scene of an attended collision and failure to remain alert.
An internal investigation following the Tulsa crash revealed Morgans was cited in Arkansas on Aug. 1 with DWI and violation of implied consent law, meaning he refused a breath test.
Morgans received a written reprimand from the department then, but investigators found he filled out his own reprimand, according to the report.
“It is my belief that Chief Morgans used his influence of his position to convince you to conduct a hearing and issue discipline without union representation,” the investigator’s report, written to Chief Driskell, states. “It is also my belief that his purpose was covering up these events and circumventing a full investigation.
“It is also my belief that by influencing his discipline, Chief Morgans circumvented the (Employee Assistance Program), subsequently contributing to a further incident.”
Driskell and Morgans declined to comment. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said city policy prohibits employees from commenting on personnel issues.
Investigators also found that Morgans was in violation of his out-of-state citation. In Arkansas, the license of anyone who violates the implied consent law is revoked, and they are given a restricted driving permit, which requires any vehicle they drive to have an interlock device.
The vehicle Morgans was driving the night of the Tulsa crash was not equipped with an interlock device, and neither was the city of Tulsa vehicle he routinely drove after receiving his Arkansas citation, according to the report.
The report further states that Morgans’ actions violated many policies and “exposed the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Fire Department to tremendous liability and potential public scrutiny.”
The report stated that if “either of these incidents were a standalone, we have a pretty linear path to deal with them. However, on the heels of both incidents, the deception and deceit are unbecoming of a Chief Officer of this department.
“A mistake is a mistake. This was willful and has propagated over several months.”
Morgans was referred to an Employee Assistance Program, and he will spend a minimum of one year each in two lower ranks — fire equipment operator and captain — while undergoing monthly performance evaluations by his supervisors, the report states.
After his disciplinary period is over, Morgans will be eligible for promotion.
Morgans is next scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in his Arkansas case in mid-January, according to Fayetteville District Court records.
He pleaded no contest Dec. 6 to the Tulsa hit-and-run crash. His sentence is deferred until an early-June 2020 review of his case, according to Tulsa Municipal Court records.
Chief Corey Parks replaced Morgans as administrative chief, Little said.
