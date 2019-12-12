Bundled in blankets and heads neatly secured under hats, children leaned into a railing to watch big rigs and rock bands and Santa Claus parade through downtown Tulsa.
Children were decked with reindeer antlers and at least one donned a red nose. Adults wore elf ears and hats. Tulsa SPCA carried dogs and cats, and a wooden train leaked smoke from its smoke stack. Tulsa County sheriff's deputies arrested the Grinch and every square inchh of downtown was covered in Christmas cheer.
Children "oohed" and "ahhed" as more than 75 floats paraded through downtown for the annual Christmas parade.
"The parade. That's what drives us here," D.J. Beck, 9, said.
D.J. and his family come from Oklahoma City every year for, among other festivities, the parade. D.J. and his sister, Aria, 7, excitedly gathered candy and just as excitedly shared it with those nearby, wishing people "Merry Christmas."
D.J. said Christmas was about giving, family and friends. He mentioned turkey, happiness, cookies for Santa and toys.
The parade’s overall theme was “Rocking Around Tulsa Town,” and included floats featuring song-centered themes of the “Christmas top 40.” It was the parade's 93rd year to showcase the joyous holidays in the downtown area.
Tulsa firefighters collected toys for Toys for Tots during the parade, walking along side a large truck and collecting items from the crowd.
At least two floats featured rock bands of varying degrees of heaviness. Multiple marching bands and a children's school of rock band were interspersed throughout the fancy traffic snake.
In announcing details for the parade in early November, parade organizers said the parade would conclude at the second annual block party, featuring activities such as selfies with Santa, a snowman-building station, food trucks, live music and more.
"The parade itself is fantastic," said John Plum, pastor of Turning Point Church and a parade emcee. "It's family fun, and it's a way for our city to come together."