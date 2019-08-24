In recent years, high-profile killings of black men and boys have brought “the talk” to national attention. It has become part of discussion of the inequalities of race, of the problem of police brutality itself.
On the night of 16 September 2016, Terence Crutcher was meant to go to a music appreciation class at community college. When it was cancelled, he made his way to Friday night choir practice, where his father was waiting. After that, he was supposed to go to a birthday party for Tykiaha’s younger sister Tyjunae. He never made it.
In the days after their father’s death, Imani says, the three girls sat together, discussing how they would keep the killing from their four-year-old brother. One day, tired after mornings of crying, their heads pounding, they were taking a rest when Terence came looking for Tykiaha.
“Kaka,” he said, “some white lady killed my daddy.”
Why, he asked.
“Oh my God,” she thought.
Tykiaha didn’t know how to respond. The child had overheard relatives as they prepared for the funeral.
“We don’t know, Terence,” she said. “She’s a bad person.”
She cried again that night.
Two and a half years later, Terence Jr is only seven. But the ones looking out for him, especially Aunt Tiffany, think it is time to have the talk.
“Terence,” Tiffany asks, “what did I tell you the other day about the police if you didn’t listen the first time?
Tykiaha repeats the question and asks: “What did Tiffany tell you, Terence?”
“I don’t remember,” he answers, shifting to a baby voice.
Tiffany stresses the importance of repetition in teaching Terence Jr how to navigate an unjust world. The boy interrupts her.
“Don’t disobey,” he says, suddenly.