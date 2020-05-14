OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he has put the historic veto override of four budget bills behind him.
On Wednesday, the Republican governor vetoed four bills, including the $7.7 billion general appropriations budget bill.
Within hours, the GOP-controlled Legislature had overridden all four by the required two-thirds vote.
Stitt held a Capitol news conference on Thursday on an update to the state's COVID-19 response and was asked about the overrides.
“That kind of is in the past for me,” Stitt said. “And I wasn’t going to put my name on a budget that had a $1 billion structural deficit, so I am glad that is in the past.
“They overrode it. The legislature owns that budget. The facts are the facts.”
He said in seven months the state will be dealing with the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Stitt said he was elected by all 4 million Oklahomans and had zero input into the budget.
Stitt garnered 644,579 votes in the Nov. 6, 2018, general election, defeating Democrat Drew Edmondson, who garnered 500,973 votes, and Libertarian Chris Powell, who drew 40,833 votes.
Stitt said he didn’t think it was right to use road and pension funds to balance the budget.
Lawmakers took $180 million out of roads funds, but allowed the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to bond for $200 million. The eight-year road program is not expected to be impacted, according to lawmakers.
Lawmakers also reduced by 25 percent the additional dollars they had been putting into several pension systems, but did not touch the corpus or benefits.
“I feel fantastic actually,” Stitt said. “I feel great today. I shared with Oklahomans my reasons for vetoing it. The Legislature disagreed with me and they have got to answer to Oklahomans for that.”
Stitt and legislative leaders have had a rocky relationship this session.
Lawmakers accused Stitt’s Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei of walking out of budget negotiations after the lawmakers refused to comply with his demands. Stitt said he was “boxed out” of negotiations.
Stitt said he has no hard feelings and considers lawmakers his colleagues and friends.
“I am not a politician so I do not understand getting back and forth with each other,” he said.
He said his door is always open.
Under questioning, he said his relationship with some of the legislative leadership may be rocky, but with the majority of lawmakers his relationship is fine.
“I think I am going to be proven correct that we have got some structural problems and we should have addressed them this year instead of borrowing some one-time funds. Again. I have moved on.”