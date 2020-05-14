OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has put Wednesday’s historic overrides on his four budget bill vetoes behind him, he said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Republican governor vetoed four bills, including the $7.7 billion general appropriations budget bill.
Within hours, the GOP-controlled Legislature had overridden all four by the required two-thirds vote.
Stitt held a Capitol news conference Thursday on the state’s COVID-19 response and was asked about the overrides.
“That kind of is in the past for me,” Stitt said. “And I wasn’t going to put my name on a budget that had a $1 billion structural deficit, so I am glad that is in the past.
“They overrode it. The Legislature owns that budget. The facts are the facts.”
Stitt continued, saying: “I feel fantastic, actually. I feel great today. I shared with Oklahomans my reasons for vetoing it. The Legislature disagreed with me, and they have got to answer to Oklahomans for that.”
Stitt said he didn’t think it was right to use money slated for roads and pension funds to balance the budget.
Lawmakers took $180 million out of roads funds but allowed the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to issue bonds for $200 million. The state’s eight-year road program is not expected to be affected, according to lawmakers.
In addition, they reduced by 25 percent the additional dollars they had been putting into several state pension systems but didn’t touch the corpus or benefits.
Lawmakers accused Stitt’s budget secretary, Mike Mazzei, of walking out of budget negotiations after the lawmakers refused to comply with his demands. Stitt said he was “boxed out” of negotiations.
Stitt said Thursday that he was elected by all 4 million Oklahomans but had zero input into the budget.
Nov. 6, 2018, general election results show that Stitt garnered 644,579 votes, defeating Democrat Drew Edmondson, who garnered 500,973 votes, and Libertarian Chris Powell, who drew 40,833 votes.
The governor and legislative leaders have had a rocky relationship this session.
Stitt said he has no hard feelings and considers lawmakers his colleagues and friends.
“I am not a politician, so I do not understand getting back and forth with each other,” he said.
Under questioning, he said his relationship with some of the legislative leaders may be rocky, but he said his relationship with most lawmakers is fine.
Stitt noted that seven months from now the state will be dealing with the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“I think I am going to be proven correct that we have got some structural problems and we should have addressed them this year instead of borrowing some one-time funds. Again. I have moved on.”
