COVID-19 is in the community and public lab testing cannot keep up, health officials said.

Tulsa County health officials said the state’s first death — Merle Dry — was also the first case of community spread in the Tulsa area, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said.

"The bottom line is that the number of lab-confirmed cases will continue to not be reflective of the number of individuals who are likely to be infected with COVID-19,” Dart said. “The virus is spreading in our community.”

State officials reported on March 13 that they had approximately 500 tests on-hand. Officials ordered more reagents, the material used to test specimens, the same day and anticipated its arrival Thursday.

"Testing capability is dwindling," Dart said. "Not only in Tulsa, not only Oklahoma, but also in this country."

As of noon Thursday, At least 512 tests have been performed. There have been 46 confirmed cases in Oklahoma, 44 in state and 2 quantified as “out of state,” according to state health records. There have been more than 450 negative test results and 250 people remain under investigation. One person has died and four have been hospitalized.

Information on testing capabilities was not immediately available Thursday afternoon "because their availability changes so rapidly." State epidemiologists said that, as of Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had about 300 test kits and 200 specimens for testing.

There are more specimens to be tested than there are kits to do the testing, Dart said.

"That's why the recommendations around social distancing and not gathering in large numbers are so important," Dart said during a Thursday news conference. "Without the capability of vaccines and therapies, without the ability to test people who are potentially positive, it's important that everyone listen to the recommendations, listen to what Mayor (G.T.) Bynum has ordered here in Tulsa and not gather."

Symptoms can include fever, dry cough or shortness of breath. Those experiencing these symptoms are advised to stay home and limit person-to-person contact. Those experiencing mild symptoms are recommended to contact their care provider by phone. Those experiencing severe symptoms, particularly if they are considered vulnerable, are recommended to seek immediate care, Dart said.

State health officials have prioritized testing for individuals that meet select criteria, which includes symptomatic individuals who are hospitalized, older individuals, people with compromised immune systems or underlying medical conditions or have had close contact with a confirmed case.

"For patients who do not meet the criteria for testing, clinicians should submit specimens to a commercial lab," Dart said. "Our state lab cannot take these tests."

Bynum said the confirmed case of community spread "will likely not be the last." And he echoed Dart's statements that social distancing is what will slow the virus' spread in Tulsa County and Oklahoma.

Social distancing remains the guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19. And it will be for longer than people like.

"Is it 250 people I can be around or is it 50 people or is it 10?" Bynum said. "There is no magic number in this; the less people you come in contact with, the better your odds are of not contracting this virus."

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters and stadiums.

That is one of the challenges: the virus isolates us.

"It keeps us in our homes; it keeps us out of workplaces and clubs and places where we would normally interact with the people we care about," Bynum said. "That isolation can be a challenge in its own right."

Call loved ones and call friends. Put up Christmas Lights to show that there is "a light in the dark," he said. That's what he and his daughter did.

