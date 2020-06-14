The May 25 death of George Floyd while under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin caused a national outcry for Chauvin to be fired — which he was, along with three other officers, the following day.
That, in turn, led some Tulsans to wonder whether a Tulsa Police Department officer could be fired under similar circumstances.
The answer, it appears, is yes.
Sort of.
Tulsa’s collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police and department regulations give the police chief final say within the department on most disciplinary matters.
But those decisions are subject to appeal — first to the city Human Resources Department, then to either the civil service commission or an outside arbitrator.
Officers charged with serious crimes, including murder and manslaughter, can be immediately suspended without pay or fired. By statute, a conviction ends their law enforcement career, at least in Oklahoma.
A suspended or fired officer found not guilty must be reinstated to the force with back pay and benefits.
“If an officer is charged, it allows me more latitude to suspend them without pay and begin the termination process,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.
“It’s a very complicated process,” Franklin said. “I know most people don’t understand that it’s not like private business, where you can fire someone without cause.”
Law officers are protected by a combination of their union’s binding arbitration agreement with the city, state and federal law, and civil service regulations.
Those protections were put into place in an attempt to limit favoritism and political influence in police departments. For instance, Tulsa police departments up through the 1930s were rife with patronage. New mayors sometimes replaced half the department or more.
Those protections may still be necessary, but Franklin and many other police chiefs say those protections slow them down.
“From my perspective, I’d like to have more flexibility to act more swiftly,” Franklin said.
One example of the system in action is the case of ex-TPD Officer Betty Shelby.
Shelby was suspended with pay following the Sept. 16, 2016, fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher. Six days later, when Shelby was charged with manslaughter, she was suspended without pay.
As a practical matter, officials say, there is little difference between being suspended without pay and being fired.
When a jury found Shelby not guilty the following spring, she was reinstated with back pay and benefits, but soon resigned and is now a Rogers County sheriff’s deputy.
An officer acquitted of criminal charges or never charged with criminal wrongdoing can still be fired if the department can show sufficient violation of department policy. But that can be difficult.
In 2011, the Owasso Police Department fired Lt. Mike Denton for violation of its excessive force policy after a surveillance camera caught him elbowing a prisoner in the face.
An arbitrator overruled the firing and the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals upheld the decision, returning Denton to duty with back pay and benefits and $35,000 in interest on his lost earnings.
Similarly, TPD Officer Gina Kepler won back her job last winter five years after being fired for refusing to answer investigators’ questions about her husband, fellow officer Shannon Kepler.
Shannon Kepler was convicted in 2017 of the shooting death of Jeremy Lake. Kepler was off duty at the time.
Jerad Lindsey, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93, said the union doesn’t file all of the grievances requested by members.
“Misconduct within the TPD is not terribly common, either,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said the department “now investigates every complaint, even the frivolous ones that just take up time. If (officers) don’t have their (body) cameras on, (the department) is doling out discipline.”
Tulsa’s contract with the FOP was due to expire at the end of this month but has been extended a year because of the COVID-19 epidemic. Officials expect formal discussions to resume sometime in the fall.
Transparency issues, including an independent monitor sought by Mayor G.T. Bynum and several city counselors, will likely be in the negotiation mix.
Making it easier to fire police might be, too.