A private laboratory began offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in Tulsa on Sunday, and officials say they can process up to 4,000 tests per day with results in 24 to 72 hours — at a cost.
“By offering a private option, we are easing the burden on our already strained and limited public resources,” said Colleen Payne, founder and COO of MCI Diagnostic Center, in a news release. “It is my hope that knowing we are available can help ease the anxiety and concern of a loved one.”
Testing at the center, 7018 S. Utica Ave., is available seven days a week; Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for $250.
The cost per test covers the expense of the test kit, processing, secure shipping and handling of hazardous material, increase in staffing, delivery of private results to each test recipient and reporting results to public health officials, according to the release.
MCI is not yet able to accept private health insurance due to "the limited time to quickly deploy this service to the public," but the company will continue discussions with local health insurance providers, the release states.
“We undertook a significant financial risk at a time when the state of the economy would tell you not to, so we could help our hometown and our state,” Payne said. “We can help meet this demand for citizens when large-scale public deployment is time consuming and confusing.”
The test kits are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and follow the same guidelines as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release. All test results will be sent to state department health officials per regulations.
A doctor’s referral or pre-screening is not required to obtain a test, but residents are encouraged to complete a short form online and prepay at www.mcicovid.com.
Each registrant will receive a bar code to provide to technicians at the site, and they may also pick up the kit to complete it at home return it at a later time. Tests are placed in a secure collection device and results are emailed or texted to the recipient within 24 to 72 hours.
Another private lab, Cura Telehealth & Wellness, will begin offering drive-thru testing to patients with a doctor's referral for $60 beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and continuing every day at the same time until supplies run out. It will accept insurance, according to a release.
The telemedicine company, in the Olympia Neurological Building at 6130 E 81st Street, will also offer consults for referrals.
Cura Founder Dr. Clinton Baird told the Tulsa World he hopes to test about 30 people an hour for a total of about 300 people a day with results in 15 minutes.
Baird said the finger-prick test kit doesn't look for the virus, but a patient's immunological response to the virus, or, antibodies specific to coronavirus antigens.
He said it's designed to be useful as a positive test, but emphasized that a negative test doesn't necessarily mean a patient hasn't been infected or won't be.
Cura operates out of a former bank building, and Baird said the teller window set-up is ideal for this kind of event.
"The fact of the matter is that we do not have enough protective gear to individually go up to cars," he said, adding that most technicians at drive-thru testing sites aren't changing their single-use personal protective equipment after every patient.
Each patient will get two alcohol wipes, one for the prick and one to wipe off buttons they touch, and canisters will be wiped down at every pass, Baird said.
Those interested in the test are encouraged to set up an account on cura.com and call 918-401-1002 before pulling up to the drive-thru lanes behind the clinic. They will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, the release states.
All results will be reported to the state health department.