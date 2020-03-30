Zoe Moses, (right) with Julian Pearson, (left), both employees of MCI Diagnostic Center, administer a test for COVID-19 at the lab’s headquarters in Tulsa on Sunday, March 29, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Zoe Moses, an employee of MCI Diagnostic Center, talks with a client at the new drive-up testing site in Tulsa on Sunday. MCI Diagnostic Center began COVID-19 testing in Tulsa on Sunday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Zoe Moses, (right) with Julian Pearson, (left), both employees of MCI Diagnostic Center, administer a test for COVID-19 at the lab’s headquarters in Tulsa on Sunday, March 29, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
A test kit used to detect the novel coronavirus in patients at MCI Diagnostic Center in Tulsa on Sunday, March 29, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Zoe Moses, an employee of MCI Diagnostic Center, talks with a client at the new drive-up testing site in Tulsa on Sunday. MCI Diagnostic Center began COVID-19 testing in Tulsa on Sunday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A private laboratory began offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in Tulsa on Sunday, and officials say they can process up to 4,000 tests per day with results in 24 to 72 hours — at a cost.
“By offering a private option, we are easing the burden on our already strained and limited public resources,” Colleen Payne, founder of MCI Diagnostic Center, said in a news release. “It is my hope that knowing we are available can help ease the anxiety and concern of a loved one.”
Testing at the center, 7018 S. Utica Ave., is available seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for $250.
The cost per test covers the expense of the test kit, processing, secure shipping and handling of hazardous material, increase in staffing, delivery of private results to each test recipient and reporting results to public health officials, according to the release.
MCI is not yet able to accept private health insurance due to “the limited time to quickly deploy this service to the public,” but the company will continue discussions with local health insurance providers, the release states.
“We undertook a significant financial risk at a time when the state of the economy would tell you not to, so we could help our hometown and our state,” Payne said. “We can help meet this demand for citizens when large-scale public deployment is time consuming and confusing.”
The test kits are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and follow the same guidelines as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release. All test results will be sent to state Department Health officials per regulations.
A doctor’s referral or pre-screening is not required to obtain a test, but residents are encouraged to complete a short form online and prepay at mcicovid.com.
Each registrant will receive a bar code to provide to technicians at the site, and they may also pick up the kit to complete it at home and return it at a later time. Tests are placed in a secure collection device, and results are emailed or texted to the recipient within 24 to 72 hours.
Another private lab, Cura Telehealth & Wellness, will begin offering drive-thru testing to patients with a doctor’s referral for $60 beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and continuing every day at the same time until supplies run out. It will accept insurance, according to a release.
The telemedicine company, in the Olympia Neurological Building at 6130 E. 81st St., will also offer consults for referrals.
Cura founder Dr. Clinton Baird told the Tulsa World he hopes to test about 30 people an hour for a total of about 300 people a day with results in 15 minutes.
Baird said the finger-prick test kit doesn’t look for the virus, but a patient’s immunological response to the virus — the antibodies specific to coronavirus antigens.
He said it’s designed to be useful as a positive test but emphasized that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean a patient hasn’t been infected or won’t be.
Cura operates out of a former bank building, and Baird said the teller window setup is ideal for this kind of event.
“The fact of the matter is that we do not have enough protective gear to individually go up to cars,” he said, adding that most technicians at drive-thru testing sites aren’t changing their single-use personal protective equipment after every patient.
Each patient will get two alcohol wipes, one for the prick and one to wipe off buttons they touch, and canisters will be wiped down at every pass, Baird said.
Those interested in the test are encouraged to set up an account on cura.com and call 918-401-1002 before pulling up to the drive-thru lanes behind the clinic. They will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, the release states.
All results will be reported to the state Health Department.
MCI's drive-up testing
Do I need a doctor's referral?
No, but recipients are encouraged to complete a short form online and prepay at mcicovid.com.
Cost: $250
When/where: Drive-up testing is available seven days a week at 7018 S. Utica Ave.:
M-F from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What do I do once I'm there?
Remain in the car at all times
Close all car windows
Turn off air conditioning and/or heat
Please have Order ID ready to present
When will I get results?
Estimated turnaround is 24-72 hours.
Cura Telehealth & Wellness drive-up testing
Do I need a doctor's referral?
Yes. A video appointment can be set up with Cura doctors for a referral, but orders will be accepted from all physicians. Recipients are encouraged to create an account at cura.com.
Cost: $60
When/where: Drive-up testing is available seven days a week beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Olympia Neurological Building on 6130 E. 81st Street.
Those wanting tests should call 918-401-1002 before pulling up to the drive through lanes behind the clinic.
What do I do once I'm there?
Stay in your car; do not go into the building
When will I get results?
Estimated turnaround is 15 minutes.
Gallery: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 164,785 cases, 3,173 deaths
Germany - 67,051 cases, 682 deaths
United Kingdom - 22,465 cases, 1,412 deaths
Switzerland - 16,176 cases, 373 deaths
Netherlands - 12,622 cases, 1,040 deaths
Belgium - 12,775 cases, 705 deaths
Japan - 1,307 cases, 45 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455