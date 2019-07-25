OBN.png

The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in LeFlore County was arrested on drug-trafficking complaints, and his business was shut down Wednesday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control announced in a press release.

Jeffrey Peregrino, 38, was arrested at his dispensary on allegations that he twice sold methamphetamine to undercover agents, the agency reported. Spiro is south of the Arkansas River near Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Agency spokesman Mark Woodward said both purchases took place inside the “Left Handed Okies” dispensary, 15627 U.S. 271 in Spiro.

Agents also served an Emergency Suspension Order shutting down the business, the agency reported.

Peregrino was booked into the LeFlore County jail on two complaints of trafficking methamphetamine.

