Federal authorities arrested a third person Saturday on allegations that he was involved in the presumed death of a man who has been missing since last summer.
U.S. marshals arrested Tommy Tecumseh, 30, on Saturday at a residence in Okmulgee, Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said. Tecumseh was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse, according to jail records.
He was initially booked into the Broken Arrow municipal jail and then later transported to the Wagoner County jail. No bail was set.
Martha Simpson, 43, and Jabaica Lee Tecumseh, 39, are also charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.
Prosecutors allege that the three stabbed and beat Robert “Trevor” Richardson to death on July 7 and drove his body to a rural area to dispose of it, according to case documents filed in Wagoner County District Court. Richardson’s remains have not been found.
In December, a witness reported to Broken Arrow police that Richardson was killed in Simpson’s house, located in the 1600 block of North 26th Place. The witness told police that Richardson had been beaten and stabbed to death. Richardson’s body was then transported in his vehicle to an unknown location.
Simpson allegedly first told investigators that the Tecumsehs had beaten Richardson and that he no longer lived with her. When she was interviewed again, Simpson allegedly admitted to killing Richardson, getting rid of his body and cleaning up the crime scene.
Simpson and Jabaica Tecumseh were arrested in early January and booked into Wagoner County jail.