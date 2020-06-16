Several stakeholders in Black Wall Street filed suit Tuesday seeking an injunction to force campaign rally organizers to abide by guidelines designed to fight COVID-19.
The Greenwood Centre, John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation and two immune-compromised individuals filed the petition in Tulsa County District Court, seeking an injunction against the BOK Center management companies SMG and ASM Global Parent.
Paul DeMuro, one of the lawyers spearheading the lawsuit, said events such as these involve singing and shouting among a densely packed stadium. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has previously classified such events as "superspreading events".
"The CDC has said, unequivocally, that this is the highest risk event for transmission of the virus," DeMuro said. "This is a superspreader event in downtown Tulsa."
State health officials recorded 228 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in Oklahoma, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Four more people died from the disease, including two in Tulsa County. There have been a total of 363 deaths and 8,645 infections since March in Oklahoma.
Tulsa County also on Tuesday now has the highest number of cases of any county in the state with 1,729.
President Donald Trump announced last week that he planned to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa. That rally is slated for Saturday at the BOK Center. Tulsa County has seen its highest transmission rates for COVID-19 yet.
Online registration for the event requires would-be attendees to acknowledge "that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present." Rally organizers have said that masks will be available to those who desire one.
DeMuro said the lawsuit was not about preventing a campaign rally and that he and Clark Brewster would have filed if it had been events for presidential nominee Joe Biden, musician Garth Brooks or the OKC Thunder.
"All we're asking is very simple: if the president wants to hold a rally here, he needs to abide by the social distancing guidelines of his own CDC," DeMuro said.
Clark Brewster, who filed the lawsuit with DeMuro, said they had been hoping such a suit was not necessary. He said he hoped that organizers "would listen to reason."
"(T)he rally organizers even knew enough about the risk that they're asking the people who attend to sign a waiver," Brewster said. "It's not the waiver that the person signs to go in there, it's the fact that that person may leave and give it to others that are unsuspecting."
Brewster as of last year was representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her appeal of a defamation suit filed against Trump for libel and slander. Daniels has said she and Trump had an affair in 2006 after he married first lady Melania Trump and she gave birth to their son, Barron.
In an online letter sent to Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events. Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's director, has been imploring public officials since at least Saturday to postpone the rally.
Several hopeful attendees, who were camped outside of the BOK Center, expressed that they were not fearful of the virus on Tuesday.
The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to force BOK Center management to abide by various protocols including social distancing requirements, taking temperatures, seating every third seat and wearing masks, according to the petition. The petition also seeks compensatory and punitive damages, reasonable attorneys' fees and costs, and any relief the courts deem proper.
A court date on the matter has not yet been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon. However, DeMuro and Brewster are hopeful to have a court hearing prior to the event.
ASM Global officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Tulsa World Staff Writer Stetson Payne contributed to this story.