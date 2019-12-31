Stitt and tribes are at an impasse on the gaming compacts.
Stitt believes they expire Wednesday and is seeking higher rates from the tribes for gaming exclusivity fees. He also believes without a new agreement, Class III tribal gaming will be illegal on Wednesday
Tribes disagree, saying the 15-year-old compacts automatically renew. They say gaming operations will continue in a normal fashion on Wednesday.
Last year, tribes paid the state $150 million in exclusivity fees to operate Class III gaming, which include slot machines, roulette and craps. The Class III rates ranges from 4% to 10%.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know about tribal gaming in Oklahoma.
What is the dispute?
What is a compact?
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
How much did the state receive in 2019?
What types of games are covered by the compact?
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
How did the gaming compacts get started?
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?
