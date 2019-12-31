OKLAHOMA CITY — Three gaming tribes on Tuesday filed suit seeking to resolve a dispute over gaming compacts.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations filed suit in federal court in Oklahoma City.

The suit names Gov. Kevin Stitt as a defendant and seeks a judicial declaration that the gaming compacts renew automatically effective Wednesday.

Stitt and tribes are at an impasse on the gaming compacts.

Stitt believes they expire Wednesday and is seeking higher rates from the tribes for gaming exclusivity fees. He also believes without a new agreement, Class III tribal gaming will be illegal on Wednesday

Tribes disagree, saying the 15-year-old compacts automatically renew. They say gaming operations will continue in a normal fashion on Wednesday.

Last year, tribes paid the state $150 million in exclusivity fees to operate Class III gaming, which include slot machines, roulette and craps. The Class III rates ranges from 4% to 10%.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Barbara Hoberock

