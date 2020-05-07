We were about 10 minutes into my interview questions when Calvin McKee broke in with one of his own.

“Say, Tim,” he said suddenly. “Would you mind if I smoke?”

A pack of Marlboros lay near us on the table, and more than once I had noticed him eyeing them.

I told him I didn’t mind. Knowing his reticence in talking about the war, I thought it might make him more comfortable.

“My Uncle Sam started me on these,” McKee said, hands cupped together as he lit up a cigarette. “Our K-rations always came with four.”

All these years later, at age 93, he saw no good reason to quit, he added.

With that, we settled back in.

McKee, whose blue eyes always seemed to be smiling, picked up his tale.

Over the last five years, I have had the privilege of many occasions like that, sitting across from Tulsa-area World War II veterans as they’ve graciously shared their stories for our Veterans Remember project.

With today marking the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, May 8, 1945 — or Victory in Europe Day — it seemed like an appropriate time to reflect on the ones, like McKee, who contributed to the European effort.

The surrender of Nazi Germany, announced that day, wasn’t the end of the war. The fight in the Pacific against Japan had another three months to go.

But V-E Day was still a cause for celebration in Europe and the Allied nations.

Bringing it about had been costly.

That’s where the veterans we’ve interviewed have truly blessed us.

They’ve allowed us to better understand that cost. Seeing the war through their eyes, it’s as if we, too, were there.

As if, with McKee, we parachuted out of airplanes on intelligence missions.

Our interviewees have described almost every scene from the war in Europe — from running through heavy fire on Omaha Beach, to flying over smoking, bombed-out Berlin, to staring death in the face at the gates of Dachau.

We got to go along with them all, experiencing the events that made V-E Day possible.

As for my interview with McKee, by the time it wrapped up, his cigarette was nearly gone.

He crushed out what was left of it in his ash tray. Almost immediately, the air began to clear.

But unlike the smoke, the stories would not so easily dissipate.

In the act of speaking them aloud, McKee had given them a chance at new life.

A chance, I knew, that now depended on me.

Although alive in my own imagination, the stories cried out to be written down, then shared with a wider audience.

That’s the only way they would survive.

McKee, though not too keen to speak of the war or his part in it, understood that.

I can still see those smiling eyes looking back at me across the white wisps of smoke, as he talked about jumping out of planes.

That’s how I will remember him.

Sadly, we lost Calvin McKee late last year.

But because he was brave enough to talk — like so many other vets that we met who have since passed — the stories will live on.

And that bodes well for how we observe future V-E Days and anniversaries.

To go with the numbers, the names and the dates, we have the accounts of those who were there, and that can only help our understanding of why it matters.

FEATURED VIDEO

Photo gallery: Memorable quotes from WWII Veterans Remember series

Photo gallery: Memorable quotes from WWII Veterans Remember series

See photos of the veterans then and now, and read about what they have to say about war, America and life.

1 of 25

Tim Stanley 918-581-8385

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @timstanleyTW

Tags

Recommended for you