1969-2001 — Tulsa Police Department: Chuck Jordan joined the Tulsa Police Department in 1969. He was an inaugural member of its Special Operations Team in 1978 and led task forces targeting crime sprees and serial offenders, including the “Shower Stall Rapist” in 1980, the “Morning Stalker” in 1989 and the Brookside rapist in 1995. In 1991, Jordan created the Tactical Response Squad to address armed robbery, arresting 183 robbery suspects in two years. He also served as the Street Crimes Unit/Serial Offender Operations sergeant targeting drug and serial offenders from 1993 until his retirement in 2001.
2003-2005 — CIVPOL in Kosovo: From September 2003 to September 2005, Jordan was a regional commander as part of the United Nations’ civilian police mission in war-torn Kosovo. Jordan credited this experience, where he led an international force of more than 1,200 police officers, with his interest in police administration.
2005-2010 — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office: In 2005, Jordan joined the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. In the role, he supervised the county’s SWAT team, reserve officer force and specialty teams until his appointment as interim chief of the Tulsa Police Department in 2010.
Jan. 22, 2010 — Appointed Interim Chief of Police: Jordan was sworn in as interim chief of police by Mayor Dewey Bartlett hours after the resignation of Chief Ron Palmer, who had held the position since 2007. The appointment came amid a citywide budget crisis and the same day 360 city employees, including 155 police officers, received layoff notices. The department also had a federal grand jury investigation of police corruption looming.
Nov. 12, 2010 — Named Chief of Police: After a spring filled with negotiations to rehire laid off officers and a summer which saw the indictment of multiple Tulsa officers in the ongoing corruption probe, Mayor Dewey Bartlett announced Jordan would lose his interim title and assume the office in a permanent role. In the nearly nine months at the helm, Jordan emphasized a return to the department’s beat system, easing tensions between the city and police union, and continued efforts to combat police corruption. He would launch an officer misconduct tip line later that month as part of those efforts.
Jan. 24, 2011 — First police academy: Budget cuts forced a two-year gap in training officers that ended when Jordan addressed 42 apprentice police officers at the academy that morning. Forty of those officers would graduate that July.
June 3, 2011 — Testimony in corruption trial: Jordan testified in federal court that officers violated department practice in a video that showed Tulsa officers put money in their own pockets during an FBI drug sting at a hotel. The corruption probe and resulting trials would lead to sweeping policy changes within the department involving informants and officers handling cash.
April 6, 2012 — Good Friday shootings: Five black citizens in north Tulsa were shot and three of them died, sending shockwaves through the community. Jordan returned to his policing roots with Operation: Random Shooter, a joint task force of 30 investigators that led to the arrest of two men two days later. The shooters pleaded guilty and were sentenced to life without parole.
Sep. 21, 2013 — Apology for inaction: At “Literacy, Legacy and Movement Day” ceremonies at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, Jordan apologized for the police department not protecting citizens during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. “As your chief today, I can apologize for our police department. I am sorry and distressed that the Tulsa Police Department did not protect its citizens during those tragic days in 1921.”
Sept. 16, 2016 — Terence Crutcher shooting: Jordan held a press conference the Monday after Tulsa police Officer Betty Shelby fired a shot that killed Crutcher, who was unarmed, in the middle of a north Tulsa street on a Friday night. Jordan called videos of Crutcher’s death “very disturbing” and “very difficult to watch.” Shelby was charged with manslaughter, later acquitted and left the department.
Feb. 22, 2018 — TPD fully implements body-worn cameras: After first testing body-worn cameras in November 2016, the department’s full bodycam policy came to fruition under Jordan’s watch.