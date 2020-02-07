Friday, Feb. 7 is the deadline for Oklahomans to make sure they are properly registered for the state’s March 3 presidential primary.
Election officials recommend even those who have previously registered check their status. Rolls are periodically purged of names that haven’t voted in awhile or are associated with what is believed to be an invalid address.
Registration status can be checked online at elections.ok.gov or by calling the local election board. Registration forms are also available online or at local election boards, as well as at most post offices, libraries and tag agencies.
The presidential primary often sneaks up on Oklahomans, judging from turnout, but this is the one chance for voters to have a say in choosing who the Republican and Democratic nominees for president will be. The primary results determine how delegates to the national nominating conventions are allocated.
To date, the approach of the primary doesn’t seem to have made much of a ripple in Oklahoma’s voter pool. Since Jan. 15, when the state election board conducted its annual registration count, the rolls have grown by just 5,600 people — an increase of about 0.25%.
During that time, Republicans and independents continued adding to their ranks while the number of Democrats continued to shrink.
At the same time, however, Democrats continued making inroads in the two major metro areas, where they gained more registered voters than did Republicans.
