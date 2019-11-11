OKLAHOMA CITY — State tourism officials are hoping to fund park improvements with $9 million in bond funds that were originally slated for a new building.
But they have several hurdles to overcome.
Legislation in 2007 authorized $9 million in bonds for a new headquarters, either in the form of new construction or purchase, for the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
The bonds were not sold until 2018 and a ceremonial ground breaking was held in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation is currently housed in the Oklahoma Department of Commerce building in Oklahoma City.
“I didn’t see a need to build a brand new building when our state park system could use that money,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Secretary Tourism and Branding.
Pinnell said he would like to see the funds used throughout the parks system for new bathroom facilities, trail systems, improving lodges and cabins and additional RV spots.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said changing the use of the bonds would require legislative approval.
He said the time frame is short. The funds had to be used within three years of 2018, he said.
“We would have to change the purpose of the bonds by legislation during this next session,” Thompson said.
Andrew Messer is deputy state treasurer for debt management.
He said the bonds were sold and the funds were deposited in a construction fund, which has not been used.
Messer said if lawmakers give their approval for repurposing the bond issue, several other requirements will also have to be met.
Messer said it would also require an analysis to see if the new purpose would meet tax exempt status, because that is how the bonds were sold.
If the bonds are not repurposed, the funds could be put into an escrow account sufficient to make debt service, principal and interest payments that are outstanding, Messer said.
He said the earliest the bonds could be paid off is 2026.
“I am not aware of another project where there was an authorized issuance and then no funds were spent towards the project,” Messer said. “It may have happened at some point in the past. I am just now aware of it happening.”
While Pinnell said he is aware that a lot more hurdles must be crossed, he is optimistic the funds can be repurposed and used to improve the state park system.