The Tulsa Police Department released body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting inside a west Tulsa QuikTrip in December.
About 2:20 a.m. Dec. 18, officers responded to the QuikTrip at 1202 W. 23rd Street after a 911 caller told dispatch a man had pointed a gun at a security guard.
Footage shows officers arriving on scene finding a QuikTrip employee outside and an armed security guard holding a man, later identified as Tyler Hall, 29, at gunpoint in the store's eastern side. Hall can be seen in body camera footage having a handgun in his right hand held at his waist.
More officers move into the building for the about the next 5 minutes before Lt. Larry Edwards, Officer Brian Hill and Officer Jennifer Lingor opened fire and struck Hall an unknown number of times.
The initial responding officer, who was not identified in a news release about the video and did not fire his weapon, repeatedly pleads with Hall to get on the ground and drop the gun. Hall responded to the officer, saying "Pop me" in response to the officer's commands.
"I don't want to shoot you," the officer said.
"You probably will," Hall can be heard answering.
"No, I do not want to," the officer said. "Do not make me do this, OK?"
Hall ignores other officers commands as footage shows them take up positions throughout the store. Officer Lingor enters and takes a position behind the checkout counter until shots are fired, while Officer Hill is at the east entrance by the counter until shots are fired. Lt. Edwards comes into the store from the west doors equipped with a ballistic shield and takes up position next to the unidentified initial responding officer.
While officers take up positions inside the store, Hall can be heard telling officers they "are going to have to kill somebody today. ... There's no ending it, the end is my death. ... You will have to take my life. Less than lethal s--- ain't going to work. I will pick this s--- up and you will shoot me in the face regardless."
Hall is seen from another officer's body camera taking a bottle of wine from the rack next to him and asking officers to let him "wet his palette." He appears to still have the opened bottle in his left hand and the handgun in his right hand when he is shot.
"I'm about to die," Hall says. "Let a dying man have something to drink."
Edwards can be heard telling Hall to put the gun down multiple times, to which Hall answers, "Shoot me in the face."
Edwards, Hill and Lingor fire their service weapons and notify dispatch of shots fired at 2:31 a.m. Further body camera footage shows officers approaching and performing lifesaving procedures until paramedics arrive.
Hall was reportedly talking with first responders on the way to the hospital, but was pronounced dead after arrival.
All officers involved in the shooting have since returned to normal duty after being placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, according to a news release.