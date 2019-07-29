Two adults were arrested on assault complaints Sunday after police say they tried to make a citizens arrest on the wrong people, ramming their cars into a car of juveniles in the process.
Maria Peterson and her boyfriend, Evaristo Nunez, told police they thought the two juveniles were the thieves who stole Peterson's car about a month ago, according to a news release.
They heard honking outside Peterson's house about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and they thought the juveniles were "threatening" them, the release states.
They gave chase to the juvenile's car in two separate vehicles and called police, but ultimately decided to detain the juveniles themselves by ramming their cars into the juveniles' car and forcing them into a parking lot at 2010 N. Memorial Ave., according to the release. No one was injured.
Peterson was on scene when officers arrived, and Nunez returned shortly after.
Officers determined the juveniles were not honking at Peterson's house and they were not involved in the theft of her car.
Peterson was booked into jail on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and no driver's license. She was being held in lieu of $30,200 bail.
Nunez was booked into jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.