The Tulsa Public School Board of Education announced Saturday an emergency meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday to discuss a potential extension of spring break in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This meeting is open to the public and will take place in the Selman Room at the Education Service Center at 3027 S. New Haven Ave.
"Conditions around COVID-19 are changing by the hour, and we are working to make the best decisions we can to keep our team and students safe," a news release published Saturday evening stated.