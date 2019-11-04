OKLAHOMA CITY — Studies to determine if some highway speed limits can be increased will not be completed until after the first of next year, the state’s top transportation official said Monday.
“Rural interstates don’t have some of the traffic challenges some of the urban areas do and are probably going to be the ones most capable of supporting a higher speed limit,” Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said after meeting with the Oklahoma Transportation Commission about the new law allowing the speed limit changes.
Gatz is head of both the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
House Bill 1071, which passed last legislative session and took effect Friday, allows speed limits to be raised to 75 mph on rural segments of the interstate highway system by the Transportation Commission after it is determined to be reasonable and safe.
The legislation also allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to raise speeds to 80 mph.
Currently, speeds range from 60 mph to 70 mph on the interstates and 70 mph to 75 mph on the turnpikes, he said.
Gatz said the speed studies were started in advance of the bill’s effective date.
The studies will consider the geometric aspects of the roadways, the speed the roads were designed for, accident history and traffic count, Gatz said.
“We will come back with recommendations about what might be possible as far as raising the speed limits to the limits defined in the statute now,” Gatz said.
Gatz said the measure does not mandate that the speed limits increase.
“We will be really relying on our smart traffic engineers to consider the travel patterns happening out there and what our system is capable of carrying with an eye first and foremost always the safety of the traveling public,” Gatz said.
In other action, a nearly $11 million contract was awarded to Sherwood Construction Co. for the reconstruction of Interstate 44 over 33rd West Avenue in west Tulsa.
The bridges will continue to be four lanes, but widened for future capacity of the upcoming six-lane widening project.
The project is set to start in early spring 2020 and be finished in the summer of 2021.