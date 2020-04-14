Cities, counties fear losing out on US virus rescue funding

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus checks are not exempt from debt collection, and are subject to intercept by the Internal Revenue Service similar to a tax refund. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

More than 130,000 Oklahomans owing child support may not receive COVID-19 pandemic stimulus checks, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus checks are not exempt from debt collection, and are subject to intercept by the Internal Revenue Service similar to a tax refund. Unemployment benefits through the CARES Act may also be intercepted.

Any intercepted checks will be held by the Department of Human Services for 30 days for verification before distributing the money, according to a news release.

Those who owe child support but filed joint tax returns may also see checks intercepted, but spouses can file for their portion of the intercepted payment.

