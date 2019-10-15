Opioid Lawsuit Oklahoma

Judge Thad Balkman said he will correct the error in an upcoming ruling. His announcement could mean the judgment will be cut to $465 million. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP, Pool)

 Chris Landsberger

NORMAN — A judge admitted Tuesday to making a $107 million math error in his verdict in the state's opioid case.

"That will be the last time I use that calculator," Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman said.

The judge in August ordered Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries to pay $572 million to help abate the public nuisance caused by opioid sales. The state had sought more than $17 billion.

The judge said he will correct the error in an upcoming ruling. His announcement could mean the judgment will be cut to $465 million.

The judge took under advisement other legal issues raised about his verdict.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries want the judge to reduce the judgment against them even further — another $355 million — to give them credit for the state's settlements with other drug companies before trial.

