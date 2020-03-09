OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot put funds received from tribal gaming into an escrow account pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit, according to an opinion released Monday by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
The opinion was requested by Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.
On Dec. 31, tribes sued Stitt asking for a declaration that their gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1.
Stitt, who is seeking higher rates, argued the compacts expired on Jan. 1 and that continued Class III gaming by the tribes is now illegal.
Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% in exclusivity fees to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.
Stitt’s administration has proposed holding those fees in escrow and replacing them with other dollars pending the outcome of the federal case, which has been referred to mediation.
The bulk of the dollars go to education.
Tribes have continued to pay the exclusivity fees to the state on a monthly basis.
“We are not aware of any authority by which the State can deposit these monies in any fund other than those already mentioned,” according to the opinion.
The opinion said that depositing the funds does not constitute a waiver of the state’s legal position in litigation or otherwise concede that the compacts are still operative.
Last year, the fees totaled nearly $150 million.
“This is important for Oklahoma and education in Oklahoma, especially in light of the fiscal developments today with the drop in oil prices and the stock market,” Thompson said. “As Appropriations Chair, I am tasked with writing a budget and if the exclusivity fees were escrowed, it would create a large deficit in the 1017 Fund.
“The Attorney General’s opinion today clarifies that exclusivity fees must be deposited into the Education Revolving Fund (1017 Fund),” he said.
Stitt Communications Director Baylee Lakey said the governor's office was reviewing the opinion and did not have an immediate comment.
“The tribes will continue fulfilling our responsibilities as described in the renewed compact,” said Matthew Morgan, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association chairman. “We are also united in our support for Oklahoma’s public education system and pleased the vast majority of the exclusivity fees go toward helping public school districts across our state. Public school districts depend on the money from our exclusivity fees, particularly rural schools.”