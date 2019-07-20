OKLAHOMA CITY — Earlier this month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he wanted to renegotiate the state’s tribal gaming compacts.
The governor said he believed that the original rate of 4% to 6% of tribal revenues going to the state was fair at the time to incentivize the gaming industry, but it was time to take another look at the issue.
In the days that followed, the top leaders of five major Oklahoma-based tribes said they would reject the call to renegotiate.
Signing the resolution were Muscogee (Creek) Chief James Floyd, Cherokee Principal Chief Bill John Baker, Choctaw Chief Greg Batton, Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Seminole Chief Greg Chilcoat as part of the Inter-tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes.
Matthew M. Komalty, Kiowa Tribe chairman, also expressed concerns, saying the tribe had spent millions on gaming operations and just reached the point to provide services to its citizens that had previously been unreachable. In addition, the tribe took all the risk in building and operating casinos while the state reaped the benefits, he said.
“The Oklahoma Legislature has by legislation cost the state billions of dollars in revenue by reducing taxes on the wealthy and the oil companies that do business in the state,” Komalty wrote. “Rest assured that your tribal government will not allow the state to use the Kiowa Tribe to make up for the tax losses and carry the load for the state because of the state Legislature’s actions.”
Here are answers to questions about tribal gaming as it becomes a topic of significant debate in the coming months.
What is the dispute?
Stitt and the tribes have differing interpretations of wording in the compact.
Stitt’s office believes it terminates in January 2020, ending Class III gaming if it is not renegotiated. Stitt’s office appears to be seeking more revenue for the state. The tribes believe the compact does not automatically terminate, but is evergreen, with the opportunity to renegotiate only certain terms.
What is a compact?
A state lacks jurisdiction over tribes. A compact is essentially an agreement between the state and a tribe where the state offers the tribe substantial exclusivity in certain areas in exchange for payments.
A compact can cover tobacco sales, fuel, gaming and other enterprises. Various entities enforce it. Penalties include a reduction in payments and liquidated damages.
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
Since 2004, the state has received slightly more than $1.5 billion, most of which goes to education.
How much did the state receive in 2017?
Oklahoma received nearly $134 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees, a 1.44 percent increase above the prior year. The amount was based on more than $2.2 billion in revenue from Class III electronic games and non-house-banked card games.
What types of games are covered by the compact?
The compact covers Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. The compacts do not cover Class II gaming, which includes electronic bingo.
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
Yes. The compacts currently do not cover sports betting and other forms of gambling, such as online betting. Ball-and-dice games were recently approved by lawmakers as a means to raise additional revenue.
How did the gaming compacts get started?
Tribes for years had offered electronic bingo. But questions arose as to whether those games were Class II or Class III. At the time, Class III was not allowed. Due to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, Class III gaming would require a compact with the state. In 2004, lawmakers passed a bill to put the issue on the ballot in the form of State Question 712. It passed in November 2004 by nearly 60 percent. It resolved ambiguity, provided more clarity and assisted tribes in attracting investors while proving the state a lawful basis for sharing revenues. Since then, tribal gaming has taken off with facilities dotting the state’s landscape.
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
Oklahoma has 38 federally-recognized tribes, of which 31 have signed gaming compacts.
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
The state has 130 tribal gaming operations that range in size from an annex to a gas station to resort casinos.
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
Tribes use the money to fund government operations and programs, the welfare of the tribe and its members, economic development, charity and local government agencies.
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?
A recent study sponsored by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium put the dollar amount for 2017 at $12.9 billion.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day