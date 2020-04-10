OKLAHOMA CITY — Twenty-six tribes on Friday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a letter asking him to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state.

In the letter, tribal leaders say they have closed their public operations including gaming facilities and hospitality venues.

“We have done this to limit public gatherings that would otherwise help the virus to spread and we have done this confident our actions are saving lives,” the letter reads.

The action shut off revenues that the tribes use to provide programs, services and pay thousands of employees, according to the letter.

“We did this to help contain the virus and save lives, which is more important than temporary economic disruption,” the letter reads, noting the tribes are using resources to continue programs, services and payrolls for as long as possible.

The coming weeks will be challenging as COVID-19 moves toward its peak across the country, the letter states.

Stitt has issued orders requiring vulnerable populations to stay at home and closing nonessential businesses.

In their letter, tribal leaders urged Stitt to go further and “issue a full and statewide shelter-in-place order.”

Last month, several medical organizations urged Stitt to issue a shelter-in-place order.

A statement from the governor's office did not address the tribal leaders call for the stronger order.

“One of our focuses in COVID planning has been helping our tribal partners with adequate PPE supplies for their medical facilities," said Baylee Lakey, the governor's communications director. "We appreciate the contribution they are making to deliver medical services to their tribal citizens and their proactive decision to close casinos and other businesses early on to minimize the impact of COVID to our State.”

