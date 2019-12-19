Matthew Morgan speaks to an audience as Oklahoma tribal leaders and members of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association held a news conference Thursday to comment on Gov. Kevin Stitt's proposals to extend existing gaming compacts. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Stitt and tribal leaders are at an impasse on renewal of the gaming compacts, which last fiscal year generated nearly $150 million for the state.
Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming will be illegal without another agreement. He believes an extension will provide certainty to gaming vendors, lenders and employees while negotiations continue.
Stitt is seeking higher fees paid by the tribes in exchange for additional exclusivity in the gaming industry.
Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Tribes do not pay fees on Class II gaming, which is electronic bingo.
Tribes believe the compacts automatically renew. They plan to continue operating normally on Jan. 1.
