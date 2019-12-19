Related content links

Gov. Stitt proposes extending Oklahoma tribal gaming compacts through August

Oklahoma’s gaming tribes on Thursday declined Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed compact extension, saying their agreement with the state automatically renews.

“We stand united today against the proposed extension by Gov. Stitt as utterly unnecessary, given the automatic renewal,” said Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan.

The action came after leaders of 32 of the state's 35 gaming tribes met at the River Spirit Casino and Resort in Tulsa to discuss the governor's request to extend compact negotiations to Aug. 31.

Stitt and tribal leaders are at an impasse on renewal of the gaming compacts, which last fiscal year generated nearly $150 million for the state.

Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming will be illegal without another agreement. He believes an extension will provide certainty to gaming vendors, lenders and employees while negotiations continue.

Stitt is seeking higher fees paid by the tribes in exchange for additional exclusivity in the gaming industry.

Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Tribes do not pay fees on Class II gaming, which is electronic bingo.

Tribes believe the compacts automatically renew. They plan to continue operating normally on Jan. 1.

